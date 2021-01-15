Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to “Strong-Buy”

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.99.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth $6,773,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,658,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,247,000 after buying an additional 342,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

