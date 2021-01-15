Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to “Hold”

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRYS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,015,000 after buying an additional 86,605 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 16.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

