Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Buy

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SMFKY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.60. 18,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,851. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

