Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Shares of Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.70. Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 3,000,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.75.

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) Company Profile (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

