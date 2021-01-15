Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 48.5% in December

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $59.07 on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

