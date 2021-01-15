ZClassic Trading 38.5% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $18,516.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00287009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00064402 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,089,676 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

