zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price target on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €147.88 ($173.97).

ZO1 stock opened at €168.00 ($197.65) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €163.25 and a 200-day moving average of €152.46. zooplus AG has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a fifty-two week high of €175.60 ($206.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.33.

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

