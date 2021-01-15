Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of ZFSVF traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 453. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $259.50 and a 52 week high of $447.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.09.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

