$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.44 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $764.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 1.08.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.