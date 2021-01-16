$0.03 EPS Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 95,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,761. Airgain has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

