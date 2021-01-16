$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotera Health.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE:SHC opened at $25.49 on Friday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

