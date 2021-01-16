$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Camping World reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CWH stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 179.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

