$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Enerpac Tool Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 376.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $25.68.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

