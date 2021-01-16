-$0.24 EPS Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ISEE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 696,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market cap of $511.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $7.98.

In related news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 103.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 54.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 192,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

