$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 118.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

