$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.56. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 22.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 146.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

