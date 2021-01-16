$0.77 EPS Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,630,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,784,000 after buying an additional 125,318 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4,745.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 82,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

