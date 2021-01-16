-$0.88 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

MYOV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 801,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,609. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 20.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

