$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Camden National reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Camden National by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camden National by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 69.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the third quarter valued at $519,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 21,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $574.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.