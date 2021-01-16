-$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.06). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($1.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.68. 316,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,128. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

