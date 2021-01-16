$122.29 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $122.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.13 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $92.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $434.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.29 million to $444.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $572.48 million, with estimates ranging from $525.89 million to $601.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 277,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,081 shares of company stock worth $4,353,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

