$173.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $173.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.50 million. Trustmark posted sales of $156.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $700.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $711.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.53 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $680.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $34.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

