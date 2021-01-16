1,750 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

