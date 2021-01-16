$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $18.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $73.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.10 million to $76.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $73.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 23,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

