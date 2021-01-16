1,872 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.53. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.