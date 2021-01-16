$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.80 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 78,264 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

