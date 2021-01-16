$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 2,481,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.