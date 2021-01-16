2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.00 million and $662,196.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00516928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.50 or 0.04148752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016095 BTC.

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,338,627 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

