3,191 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,330,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 808.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 543,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 483,737 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $75.24 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

