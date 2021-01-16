4J Wealth Management LLC Invests $346,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $9,742,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $171.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

