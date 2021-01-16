6 Meridian Buys New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

