6 Meridian Buys Shares of 1,932 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after buying an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $90,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after purchasing an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $40,159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395,818 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $390.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,807.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,747. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

