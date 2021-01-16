6 Meridian Cuts Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Unisys were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UIS opened at $24.01 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

