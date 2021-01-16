6 Meridian Has $239,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $139,224.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. Raymond James raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

