6 Meridian Makes New $202,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NYT. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.