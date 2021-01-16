6 Meridian Purchases New Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.