6 Meridian Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

