$62.56 Million in Sales Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce sales of $62.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $221.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $291.32 million, with estimates ranging from $289.15 million to $294.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth approximately $4,436,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

