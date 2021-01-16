6,510 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 178,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in KeyCorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

