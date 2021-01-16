$83.03 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will post sales of $83.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $91.00 million. Livent reported sales of $78.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $289.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $359.30 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.48. 4,247,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,341. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

