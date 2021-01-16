$893.68 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report $893.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.36 million and the highest is $905.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of IHRT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.