A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 57,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.