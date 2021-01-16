AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 382,265 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $110.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

