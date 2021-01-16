Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.91 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

