Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

