Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.