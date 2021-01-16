Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of AJIT stock opened at GBX 792.50 ($10.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 456 ($5.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 762.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 669.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

