Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of AKR opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

