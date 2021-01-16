Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

