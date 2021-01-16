ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADBRI stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. ADBRI has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

About ADBRI

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

